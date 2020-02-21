Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,509. The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

