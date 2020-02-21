Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TSE CWB traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.45. 59,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.86. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$26.90 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$220.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

