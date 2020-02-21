Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Announces Earnings Results

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, RTT News reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 8,077,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.47. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

