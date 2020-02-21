Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Cable One worth $177,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cable One by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO traded down $11.71 on Friday, reaching $1,758.29. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,681.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,439.61. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.41. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $910.95 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

