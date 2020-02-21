C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

CHRW traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

