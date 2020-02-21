Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79, 5,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

