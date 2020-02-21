BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.10 ($2.86).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BT.A shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC cut BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

Shares of LON:BT.A traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 156.12 ($2.05). 15,551,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.91. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

