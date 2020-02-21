Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Bruker worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bruker by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

BRKR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.62. 207,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,802. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

