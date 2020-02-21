Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $35.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 76,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,992. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88.
About Portola Pharmaceuticals
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.
