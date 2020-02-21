Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $35.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 76,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,992. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,108,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 77,159 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.