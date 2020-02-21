Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $15.22

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 373,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.