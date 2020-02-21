Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 61.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

