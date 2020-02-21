Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 38.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. 455,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

