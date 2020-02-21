Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $545.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.90 million and the highest is $568.10 million. Masonite International posted sales of $530.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masonite International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $312,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 135,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

