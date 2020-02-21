Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.65). Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $118.33. 883,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,967 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 67,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 103,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after acquiring an additional 378,511 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

