Brokerages Anticipate Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post ($0.86) EPS

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ERYP remained flat at $$7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Erytech Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

