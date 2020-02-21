Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 73,646 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.24. 2,530,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

