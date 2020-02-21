Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

BRX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,169. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,175. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

