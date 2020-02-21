Brady Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Brady has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Brady has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 3,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,409. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,173.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.