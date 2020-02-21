Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.11

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.11 and traded as high as $216.32. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $211.52, with a volume of 44,878 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$200.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$209.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$191.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 55.81.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

