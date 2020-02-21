Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.0-281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.39 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.52-1.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 689,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. Blucora has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

