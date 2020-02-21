BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of BlackBerry worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BB. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.00. 83,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

