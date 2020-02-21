bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.50 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.50 million and $281.81 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,118,300 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

