Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of BDT opened at €50.10 ($58.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.71. Bertrandt has a twelve month low of €39.60 ($46.05) and a twelve month high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $505.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

