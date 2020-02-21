Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.89 ($2.81).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Barclays news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £194,700 ($256,116.81).

BARC stock traded up GBX 4.58 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.32 ($2.39). 55,806,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

