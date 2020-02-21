BANKEX (BKX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,831.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Simex, OKEx, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market cap of $933,105.00 and approximately $74,831.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BANKEX

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Simex, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

