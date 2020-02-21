B. Riley Raises Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target to $48.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OPI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after buying an additional 563,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after buying an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

