Axiom European Financial Debt Fund (LON:AXI) Trading Down 0.3%

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92.75 ($1.22), approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

