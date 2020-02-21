ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,101.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $11,101.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00742807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

