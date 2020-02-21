Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $23.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.
ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
