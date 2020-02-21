Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $23.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.