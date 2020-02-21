Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.66

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 108916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,568. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 141,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.