ANGLO AMERN PLA/S to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2781 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get ANGLO AMERN PLA/S alerts:

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.