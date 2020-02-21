ANGLO AMERN PLA/S to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2781 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25.
ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.