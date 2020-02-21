Anglo American plc Plans Dividend of $0.47 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,129 ($28.01). 2,387,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,958.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,952.25. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,231.25 ($29.35).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

