Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.39). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

TUFN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 211,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.08 million and a PE ratio of -11.54.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

