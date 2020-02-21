Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pulse Biosciences.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 82,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,765. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

