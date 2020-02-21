Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.02-1.18 EPS.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.95.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.