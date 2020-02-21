AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.12. AMREP shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 60,839 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

