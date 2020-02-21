AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. AmeriCold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

COLD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.45, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

