American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Trading 1.1% Higher

American Pacific (ASX:ABR)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.49 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), 852,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

American Pacific Company Profile (ASX:ABR)

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

