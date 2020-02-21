American Homes 4 Rent’s (AMH) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.55.

AMH traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 240,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

