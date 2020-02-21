American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

ACC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 631,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,410. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

