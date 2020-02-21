AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $255,415.00 and approximately $976.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

