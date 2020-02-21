Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.62. 142,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

