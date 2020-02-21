Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,685,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. 24,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,675. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

