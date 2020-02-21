Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Allegheny Technologies worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 259,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 232,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,675. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

