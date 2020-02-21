Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €148.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €147.54 ($171.56).

EPA:AIR traded down €0.94 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €130.84 ($152.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.19. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

