Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $828.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 0.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

