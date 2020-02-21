Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

