Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Shares Down 3.6%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 93,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29.

In related news, insider Frederick (Fred) Hess 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th.

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

