Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $12.55 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 99,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $35,077.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 595,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.