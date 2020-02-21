Adam D. Blue Sells 5,025 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 1,539,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.