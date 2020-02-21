Adam D. Blue Sells 5,025 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.12. 1,539,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,900. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
